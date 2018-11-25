Summer Britcher. FILE PHOTO (Photo: Wong Maye-E, AP) Story Highlights Glen Rock's Summer Britcher earned a pair of top-six World Cup luge finishes over the weekend.

It was the opening weekend of the new World Cup luge season. The races were held in Austria.

Britcher was sixth in Saturday's event, and then finished fourth in Sunday's sprint race.

Glen Rock’s Summer Britcher earned a pair of top-six finishes during the opening weekend of World Cup luge action in Innsbruck, Austria.

The two-time Olympian finished fourth in women’s sprint action on Sunday, missing a medal in the event by about one-sixth of a second.

On Saturday, in the opening race of the World Cup season, the Susquehannock High School graduate earned a sixth-place finish. She was the top American finisher during each race.

The American’s start speed was faster than the three racers who finished ahead of her during the sprint event.

Britcher is coming off a third-place overall finish in last year's season-long World Cup chase. She is tied for fourth overall after the first two events of the new World Cup campaign.

Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger finished first in both races and Germany swept the women’s medals on both days. Julia Taubitz picked up her second silver medal of the weekend on Sunday, and Dajana Eitberger was third for her first medal of the season. On Saturday, Tatjana Huefner was third.

Geisenberger is aiming to become the second slider to win seven straight World Cup luge overall titles.

The series shifts to North America next weekend, with racing on the 2010 Vancouver Olympics track in Whistler, British Columbia, on Friday and Saturday.