Following are the York-Adams League football and girls' volleyball standings through events of Sunday, Nov. 18.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE FOOTBALL

Division I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

York High

6

1

11

2

Red Lion

6

1

8

3

Central York

5

2

8

3

Dallastown

4

3

5

5

Northeastern

4

3

5

6

New Oxford

2

5

3

7

South Western

1

6

1

9

Spring Grove

0

7

1

9

Division II

Division

Overall

x-Gettysburg

6

0

8

3

West York

5

1

5

6

Dover

4

2

5

5

Susquehannock

3

3

4

6

York Suburban

2

4

4

6

Eastern York

1

5

3

7

Kennard-Dale

0

6

4

7

Division III

Division

Overall

y-York Catholic

7

0

12

0

Delone Catholic

6

1

10

2

Bermudian

5

2

9

4

Littlestown

4

3

7

4

Hanover

3

4

3

7

Biglerville

2

5

2

8

Fairfield

1

6

2

7

York Tech

0

7

0

11

x-won division. y-clinched tie for division.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Division I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-Central York

11

1

13

3

Dover

9

3

16

8

Dallastown

8

4

15

7

South Western

8

4

14

8

Red Lion

3

9

3

11

Spring Grove

2

10

5

13

Northeastern

1

11

1

13

Division II

Division

Overall

x-West York

14

0

28

1

York Suburban

12

2

16

3

Eastern York

10

4

16

6

Susquehannock

8

6

11

10

Kennard-Dale

5

9

6

10

New Oxford

4

10

6

11

Gettysburg

3

11

5

15

York High

0

14

2

15

Division III

Division

Overall

y-York Catholic

11

1

18

3

y-Delone Catholic

11

1

23

4

Littlestown

8

4

11

5

Bermudian

6

6

8

9

Hanover

4

8

9

11

Fairfield

2

10

2

12

York Tech

0

12

4

14

x-division champ. y-division co-champs.