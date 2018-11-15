CLOSE Competition begins at the 26th Annual Tim Weaver Battlefield Invitational at Utz Arena in York City.

An athlete is seen here competing in the Tim Weaver Battlefield Invitational at the York Expo Center in 2017. The event returns to York County this weekend.

Young gymnasts from across the region are expected to brave the elements this weekend to compete in an event in York County.

The Tim Weaver Battlefield Invitational gymnastics competition will take place from Friday through Sunday at the York Expo Center. The invitational draws boys' and girls' gymnastics teams from across the region, with competitors hailing from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and New York. Athletes will range in age from 6 to 18. The meet is hosted by Hanover Gymnastics.

According to the York County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the competition is expected to attract as many as 2,100 athletes and spectators from outside the county. The YCCVB reports that the visitors are estimated to make an economic impact of more than $628,000 to local hotels, restaurants and other attractions.

This year marks the third consecutive year The Tim Weaver Battlefield Invitational has been hosted in York County. The event will also return for a fourth year in 2019.