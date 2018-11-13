Buy Photo Central York vs West York during football action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Central York would win the game 38-14. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, Nov. 13. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

PIAA Class 3-A Semifinal

West York vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Exeter Township High School, 7:30 p.m.

PIAA Class 2-A Semifinal

Delone Catholic vs. Holy Redeemer at Exeter Township High School, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Valley Forge at Penn State York, 7 p.m.

York at McDaniel, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

York at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.