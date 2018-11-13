Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
York-Adams sports scoreboard for events of Tuesday, Nov. 13
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, Nov. 13. Scores will be posted as they become available.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
York-Adams sports scoreboard for events of Tuesday, Nov. 13
STAFF REPORT
Published 12:53 p.m. ET Nov. 13, 2018
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, Nov. 13. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
PIAA Class 3-A Semifinal
West York vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Exeter Township High School, 7:30 p.m.
PIAA Class 2-A Semifinal
Delone Catholic vs. Holy Redeemer at Exeter Township High School, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Valley Forge at Penn State York, 7 p.m.
York at McDaniel, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
York at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs