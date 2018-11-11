Buy Photo York Catholic celebrates a 28-21 victory over Delone Catholic, securing the District 3 Class 2-A football title at South Western High School in Hanover, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Following are the York-Adams League football and girls' volleyball standings through events of Sunday, Nov. 11.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE FOOTBALL Division I Division Overall W L W L York High 6 1 11 1 Red Lion 6 1 8 3 Central York 5 2 8 3 Dallastown 4 3 5 5 Northeastern 4 3 5 6 New Oxford 2 5 3 7 South Western 1 6 1 9 Spring Grove 0 7 1 9 Division II Division Overall x-Gettysburg 6 0 8 3 West York 5 1 5 6 Dover 4 2 5 5 Susquehannock 3 3 4 6 York Suburban 2 4 4 6 Eastern York 1 5 3 7 Kennard-Dale 0 6 4 7 Division III Division Overall y-York Catholic 7 0 12 0 Delone Catholic 6 1 10 2 Bermudian 5 2 8 3 Littlestown 4 3 7 4 Hanover 3 4 3 7 Biglerville 2 5 2 8 Fairfield 1 6 2 7 York Tech 0 7 0 11

x-won division. y-clinched tie for division.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL Division I Division Overall W L W L x-Central York 11 1 13 3 Dover 9 3 16 8 Dallastown 8 4 15 7 South Western 8 4 14 8 Red Lion 3 9 3 11 Spring Grove 2 10 5 13 Northeastern 1 11 1 13 Division II Division Overall x-West York 14 0 26 1 York Suburban 12 2 16 3 Eastern York 10 4 16 6 Susquehannock 8 6 11 10 Kennard-Dale 5 9 6 10 New Oxford 4 10 6 11 Gettysburg 3 11 5 15 York High 0 14 2 15 Division III Division Overall y-York Catholic 11 1 18 3 y-Delone Catholic 11 1 23 3 Littlestown 8 4 11 5 Bermudian 6 6 8 9 Hanover 4 8 9 11 Fairfield 2 10 2 12 York Tech 0 12 4 14

x-division champ. y-division co-champs.