Following are the York-Adams League football and girls' volleyball standings through events of Sunday, Nov. 11.
YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE FOOTBALL
Division I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
York High
6
1
11
1
Red Lion
6
1
8
3
Central York
5
2
8
3
Dallastown
4
3
5
5
Northeastern
4
3
5
6
New Oxford
2
5
3
7
South Western
1
6
1
9
Spring Grove
0
7
1
9
Division II
Division
Overall
x-Gettysburg
6
0
8
3
West York
5
1
5
6
Dover
4
2
5
5
Susquehannock
3
3
4
6
York Suburban
2
4
4
6
Eastern York
1
5
3
7
Kennard-Dale
0
6
4
7
Division III
Division
Overall
y-York Catholic
7
0
12
0
Delone Catholic
6
1
10
2
Bermudian
5
2
8
3
Littlestown
4
3
7
4
Hanover
3
4
3
7
Biglerville
2
5
2
8
Fairfield
1
6
2
7
York Tech
0
7
0
11
x-won division. y-clinched tie for division.
YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Division I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-Central York
11
1
13
3
Dover
9
3
16
8
Dallastown
8
4
15
7
South Western
8
4
14
8
Red Lion
3
9
3
11
Spring Grove
2
10
5
13
Northeastern
1
11
1
13
Division II
Division
Overall
x-West York
14
0
26
1
York Suburban
12
2
16
3
Eastern York
10
4
16
6
Susquehannock
8
6
11
10
Kennard-Dale
5
9
6
10
New Oxford
4
10
6
11
Gettysburg
3
11
5
15
York High
0
14
2
15
Division III
Division
Overall
y-York Catholic
11
1
18
3
y-Delone Catholic
11
1
23
3
Littlestown
8
4
11
5
Bermudian
6
6
8
9
Hanover
4
8
9
11
Fairfield
2
10
2
12
York Tech
0
12
4
14
x-division champ. y-division co-champs.
