Buy Photo Red Lion's Gabby Young makes a leaping attempt to kick the ball away from Madelyn Rodriguez of Dallastown. Young was named the York-Adams Division I Co-Player of the Year by the coaches. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights Division I: Red Lion's Gabby Young and Central's Madi Davis were named Co-Players of the Year.

Division II: Dover's Kylie Firestone scored 31 goals to be named the Player of the Year.

Division III: Biglerville's Carly Stoner ended her career with a Player of the Year award.

Red Lion senior captain Gabby Young broke her nose in the Lions’ loss to Northeastern on Oct. 9.

Two days later, Young, sporting a protective face guard, scored two first-half goals to lead the Lions to their first Division I girls’ soccer title.

Her head coach, Meghan Roy, said that game is representative of why Young was awarded as a Co-Player of the Year in Division I by the coaches.

“She sacrificed herself for the team, and that’s what leaders do. That’s what captains do,” Roy said. “She ended up playing with a mask on her face and delaying the surgery that she still needs to get. Just that shows her dedication to the team.”

Young scored 17 goals, doubling her total from the previous season, and assisted on nine goals.

“Seeing Gabby grow from a sophomore to now has been amazing,” Roy said. “In her senior season, she’s grown and developed as a player so much. It’s so nice to be able to see that in such a short amount of time. It’s really an honor to coach her.”

Buy Photo Central York's Madi Davis, left, controls the ball while Dallastown's Caroline Much defends. Davis was named the York-Adams Division I Co-Player of the Year by the coaches. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Young shares D-I award with Davis: While Young was leading the Lions with her offense, the player she shares the D-I award with has made a name for herself as a defender.

Junior Madi Davis led Central York on defense, according to head coach Eric Webb, with her strength and knowledge for the game.

“I think sometimes defenders and goal keepers get left out because it’s hard to quantify how good they are,” Webb said. “It’s easy to quantify attackers with goals or assists, but it’s hard to quantify how many goals (Davis) prevented with good plays or how many goals she created with a five- or six-pass sequence out of the back that led to the goal.”

Roy said Davis, who chipped in with two goals for the Panthers, is the type of player who you game plan around as a coach.

“Madi is a great player,” Roy said. “She’s just a phenomenal player. She’s a ball winner. Being a center back, she does her job very well for her team.”

Kylie Firestone (Photo: SUBMITTED)

Firestone named top D-II player: It’s no surprise who won the Division II Player of the Year. Dover’s Kylie Firestone accounted for 84 percent of the Eagles’ goals.

That is not a typo.

The senior midfielder scored 31 goals and assisted on seven, with the Eagles scoring 45 total.

“She’s a hard-working kid,” said Dover head coach Jim Zimmerman. “She just gets in there and plays hard. She’s creative as a scorer, and obviously with seven assists, she can set up some other players. She really carried our team. We were a pretty young team, and she was a good leader for us.”

Stoner earns D-III honor: Biglerville’s Carly Stoner was named the top player in Division III.

Stoner led the Canners on offense, bringing her career totals to 66 goals and 35 assists.

Top coaches awarded: Roy was named Coach of the Year in Division I after leading Red Lion to its first girls’ soccer title since 2006. The Lions finished 12-7.

“It’s an honor,” Roy said. “I kept it quiet from my girls. I don’t know if I ever told them. It’s not about me when it comes down to it. It’s about the girls.”

Kennard-Dale’s Don Warfield, who led the Rams to a 10-5-1 record, won in Division II, while Littlestown’s Tom McClay won the Division III honor after a 14-6 season for the Thunderbolts.

Overall honors: Red Lion, Central and Dallastown tied with five total all-stars in Division I.

All seven Division II teams had at least three representatives, with Susquehannock leading the pack with six, while Fairfield led all Division III teams with six all-stars.

Full all-star list

Division I

Coach of the Year: Meghan Roy, Red Lion

Co-Player of the Year: Gabby Young, Red Lion; Madi Davis, Central York

First team:

Macy Miller, South Western; Chaney Golden, Northeastern; Lily Jamison, Dallastown; Hannah Larson, Dallastown; Carley Kibler, Spring Grove; Madi Davis, Central York; Hannah Ferguson, Central York; Chloe Carns, Central York; Gabby Young, Red Lion; Keirsten Strong, Red Lion; Delaney Bitter, Red Lion.

Second team:

Missy Klecker, South Western; Gillian Wright, South Western; Katie Snelbaker, Northeastern; Jordyn Jennings, Northeastern; Maddy McDermott, Dallastown; Ashley Robinson, Dallastown; Caroline Muth, Dallastown; Morgan Wood, Central York; Ava Myers, Central York; Paige Frey, Red Lion; Lex Kline, Red Lion.

Division II

Coach of the Year: Don Warfield, Kennard-Dale

Player of the Year: Kylie Firestone, Dover

First team:

Kylie Firestone, Dover; Ashlynn Weger, Susquehannock; Carly Attig, Susquehannock; Katlyn Krebs, Susquehannock; Roma Williams, York Suburban; Hannah Plotkin, York Suburban; Katie Wand, York Suburban; Lora Bertram, Gettysburg; Madison Warfield, Kennard-Dale; Brooke Rinehart, Kennard-Dale; Cierra Miller, Dover; McKenna Sutherland, Eastern York.

Second team:

Allie Staub, Dover; Malone Tracey, Dover; Jordyn Prediger, Susquehannock; Lilly Denis, Susquehannock; Olivia Pasko, Susquehannock; Nyah Hood, York Suburban; Maddy Gaydon, Gettysburg; Grace Floreck, Gettysburg; Lydia Gable, Kennard-Dale; Abigail Wiland, Kennard-Dale; Sara Peters, Eastern York; Cassidy Shetter, Eastern York; Allie Becker, West York; Alyssa Narbar, West York; Alyssa Denney, West York; Alexis Miller, West York.

Division III

Coach of the Year: Tom McClay, Littlestown

Player of the Year: Carly Stoner, Biglerville

First team:

Zoe Logue, Fairfield; Annabel Anderson, Fairfield; Milly Heinbaugh, Fairfield; Nora Clarke, Fairfield; Kayleigh McClay, Littlestown; Hannah Wheeler, Littlestown; Peyton Horak, Delone Catholic; Lindsey Vandergrift, Delone Catholic; Carly Stoner, Biglerville; Sam Schulteis, Biglerville; Sydney Mentzer, York Catholic; Kylie Kemp, York Catholic.

Second team:

Rio Strosnider, Fairfield; Honey Strosnider, Fairfield; Amber Segessenman, Littlestown; Madi Montgomery, Littlestown; Lily Proskine, Littlestown; Riley Vingsen, Delone Catholic; Emma Roeder, Delone Catholic; Julia Haines, Biglerville; Kylie Kane, Biglerville; Bailey Oehmig, Bermudian Springs; Izzy Osby, York High.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com