STAFF REPORT
Published 5:06 p.m. ET Nov. 7, 2018
The York-Adams League teams are involved in four District 3 football playoff games on Friday, Nov.. 9. Below, the York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers predict the winners of all of those games.
THE GAMES
York High at Shippensburg
Gettysburg at Conrad Weiser
Bermudian Springs at Lancaster Catholic
Delone Catholic vs. York Catholicat South Westsern
STEVE HEISER
(125-26)
York High
Conrad Weiser
Lancaster Catholic
York Catholic
RYAN VANDERSLOOT (118-33)
York High
Gettysburg
Lancaster Catholic
York Catholic
JACOB CALVIN MEYER (117-34)
York High
Gettysburg
Lancaster Catholic
Delone Catholic
DISPATCH CONSENSUS (125-26)
York High (3-0)
Gettysburg (2-1)
Lancaster Catholic (3-0)
York Catholic (2-1)
