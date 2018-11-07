Buy Photo York High and Northern York battle in the rain last Friday. The Bearcats won that game, 42-7, and will face Shippensburg this coming Friday in a District 3 Class 5-A quarterfinal. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The York-Adams League teams are involved in four District 3 football playoff games on Friday, Nov.. 9. Below, the York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers predict the winners of all of those games.

THE GAMES

York High at Shippensburg

Gettysburg at Conrad Weiser

Bermudian Springs at Lancaster Catholic

Delone Catholic vs. York Catholicat South Westsern

THE PICKS

STEVE HEISER

(125-26)

York High

Conrad Weiser

Lancaster Catholic

York Catholic

RYAN VANDERSLOOT (118-33)

York High

Gettysburg

Lancaster Catholic

York Catholic

JACOB CALVIN MEYER (117-34)

York High

Gettysburg

Lancaster Catholic

Delone Catholic

DISPATCH CONSENSUS (125-26)

York High (3-0)

Gettysburg (2-1)

Lancaster Catholic (3-0)

York Catholic (2-1)