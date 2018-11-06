Guy Johnson (Photo: SUBMITTED) Story Highlights Guy Johnson rolled an 836 series recently at South Hanover Lanes.

Guy Johnson added to his impressive bowling resume when he recently rolled games of 258, 288 and 290 for an 836 series at South Hanover Lanes.

The series is believed to be the record for the 16-lane York County facility.

"It was a big night for me," said the 59-year-old resident of Hampstead, Maryland. "It was very satisfying. I'm always shooting for a 300 game or an 800 series."

Johnson, who averaged 230 at South Hanover last season, was in top form. In the last two games, he tallied 21 out of a possible 24 strikes.

In the second game, he reeled off 10 strikes in a row before leaving a 7-pin in the 10th, which he failed to cover. In the final game, he spared in the opening frame before delivering 11 consecutive strikes.

"I threw three solid balls in the 10th frame to close out the night," said the smooth-throwing right-hander. "I knew I had an 800 series, but I didn't realize how high my score was."

"Guy is a very consistent bowler," said Randy Seibert, proprietor of South Hanover Lanes. "He's always around the pocket, and he carries a lot of pins."

Seibert added that: "Guy takes advantage of his experience. He has bowled in many different centers and tournaments. He knows how to adjust to various lane conditions."

Johnson's 836 series at South Hanover was his 22nd career 800 series. His high series is an 865, rolled at Suburban Bowlerama. It was just three pins shy of the Suburban house record.

Changes pay off: Always looking to improve his game, Johnson has switched to a more aggressive ball because of the drier lane conditions. The new ball hooks slightly more and doesn't leave as many 10-pins, according to Johnson.

He also has moved two feet closer to the foul line, which prevents him from rushing his approach.

"It has made me slow down, and I'm throwing the ball better," he said.

Looking for 300 at South Hanover: Despite his achievements, Johnson still has some bowling goals. One of them is rolling a 300 game at South Hanover.

"I have 300 games at seven different centers," Johnson said. "I would like to make South Hanover No. 8. I've been close several times. Last year, I had three 299s there."

It seems it's just a matter of time before he adds one more achievement to his bowling resume.

This story was provided through the York County Bowling Proprietors Association.