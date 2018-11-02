Bryan Rohrbaugh (Photo: SUBMITTED)

Three Suburban Bowlerama bowling teams received national recognition from bowl.com, the official website of the United States Bowling Congress, for their top-10 performances during the 2017-18 season.

The Dodge Boys, consisting of Keith Conley, Chuck Lecrone Jr. and Bryan Rohrbaugh, ranked fifth in the country with their 856 game and sixth with their 2,311 series.

The Real Estate Exposure team of Terry Miller, Matt Smyser, Jeff Miele, Skip Dacheux and Paul Wolfram placed eighth with a 1,339 game.

Alley Oops teammates Tanner Laughman, Eric Smith, Jacob Hawkins and Wolfram ranked eighth for their 3,013 series.

OTHER LOCAL

BOWLING NOTES

Lots of local 800 series, 300 games: Rich Sanders, president of the York-Adams USBC, reports that 52 area bowlers accounted for 72 800 series and 127 bowlers tallied 194 perfect games for the 2017-18 season.

Based on a 33-week season, that figures out to about six perfect games and two 800 series each week.

Scholarship tournament generates nearly $5,000: Suburban Bowlerama’s first Youth Scholarship Tournament generated $4,859 in scholarships.

Michael Mirabile of Coram, New York, defeated Anthony Neurer of Lewisburg in the finals of the scratch competition.

Locals finishing in the top 10 include Max Minnick of York, ninth in the scratch division; Joshua Wolfram of York, third in handicap division; and Cloe Noel of Hanover, eighth in handicap.

Victory Athletic Club donated to the scholarship fund.