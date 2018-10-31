Buy Photo Northeastern players celebrate during a game earlier this season. The Bobcats hope to celebrate again after Friday's District 3 Class 5-A playoff game at Shippensburg. YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The York-Adams League teams are involved in 10 District 3 football playoff games this weekend — nine on Friday, Nov. 2, and one on Saturday, Nov. 3. Below, The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers predict the winners of all of those games.

FRIDAY (All games at 7 p.m.)

Red Lion at Wilson

Central York at Central Dauphin

Northeastern at Shippensburg

Northern York at York High

West York at West Perry

Bermudian Springs at Annville-Cleona

Steel-High at York Catholic

Upper Dauphin at Delone Catholic

Fairfield at Halifax

SATURDAY (Time, site TBA)

Littlestown at Wyomissing

THE PICKS

STEVE HEISER (116-25)

Wilson

Central Dauphin

Shippensburg

York High

West Perry

Annville-Cleona

York Catholic

Delone Catholic

Halifax

Wyomissing

RYAN VANDERSLOOT (111-30)

Wilson

Central Dauphin

Northeastern

York High

West York

Annville-Cleona

York Catholic

Delone Catholic

Halifax

Wyomissing

JACOB CALVIN MEYER (110-31)

Red Lion

Central Dauphin

Northeastern

York High

West York

Bermudian Springs

York Catholic

Delone Catholic

Halifax

Wyomissing

DISPATCH CONSENSUS (118-23)

Wilson (2-1)

Central Dauphin (3-0)

Northeastern (2-1)

York High (3-0)

West York (2-1)

Annville-Cleona (2-1)

York Catholic (3-0)

Delone Catholic (3-0)

Halifax (3-0)

Wyomissing (3-0)