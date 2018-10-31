The York-Adams League teams are involved in 10 District 3 football playoff games this weekend — nine on Friday, Nov. 2, and one on Saturday, Nov. 3. Below, The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers predict the winners of all of those games.
FRIDAY (All games at 7 p.m.)
Red Lion at Wilson
Central York at Central Dauphin
Northeastern at Shippensburg
Northern York at York High
West York at West Perry
Bermudian Springs at Annville-Cleona
Steel-High at York Catholic
Upper Dauphin at Delone Catholic
Fairfield at Halifax
SATURDAY (Time, site TBA)
Littlestown at Wyomissing
THE PICKS
STEVE HEISER (116-25)
Wilson
Central Dauphin
Shippensburg
York High
West Perry
Annville-Cleona
York Catholic
Delone Catholic
Halifax
Wyomissing
RYAN VANDERSLOOT (111-30)
Wilson
Central Dauphin
Northeastern
York High
West York
Annville-Cleona
York Catholic
Delone Catholic
Halifax
Wyomissing
JACOB CALVIN MEYER (110-31)
Red Lion
Central Dauphin
Northeastern
York High
West York
Bermudian Springs
York Catholic
Delone Catholic
Halifax
Wyomissing
DISPATCH CONSENSUS (118-23)
Wilson (2-1)
Central Dauphin (3-0)
Northeastern (2-1)
York High (3-0)
West York (2-1)
Annville-Cleona (2-1)
York Catholic (3-0)
Delone Catholic (3-0)
Halifax (3-0)
Wyomissing (3-0)
