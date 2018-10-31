Share This Story!
York-Adams sports scoreboard for events of Wednesday, Oct. 31
Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Wednesday, Oct. 31. Scores will be posted as they become available.
STAFF REPORT
Published 6:04 p.m. ET Oct. 31, 2018 | Updated 7:54 p.m. ET Oct. 31, 2018
Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Wednesday, Oct. 31. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
District 3 Class 1-A Semifinal
Oley Valley 1, Bermudian Springs 0, 1H
District 3 Class 2-A Consolation
East Pennsboro 4, New Oxford 3, F
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
District 3 Class 1-A Championship
Camp 1, Fairfield 0, F-OT
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
District 3 Class 1- A Championship
Camp Hill 1, York Catholic 0, 1H
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Capital Athletic Conference Semifinals
Christopher Newport 2, York 1, F
