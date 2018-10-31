Buy Photo Central York vs West York during football action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Central York would win the game 38-14. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Wednesday, Oct. 31. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

District 3 Class 1-A Semifinal

Oley Valley 1, Bermudian Springs 0, 1H

District 3 Class 2-A Consolation

East Pennsboro 4, New Oxford 3, F

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

District 3 Class 1-A Championship

Camp 1, Fairfield 0, F-OT

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

District 3 Class 1- A Championship

Camp Hill 1, York Catholic 0, 1H

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Capital Athletic Conference Semifinals

Christopher Newport 2, York 1, F