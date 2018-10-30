Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, Oct. 30. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 3 Class 4-A Quarterfinals
South Western 3, Central York 0, F
Exeter 3, Dallastown 0, F
District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Dover 3, York Suburban 2, F
West York 3, Eastern York 0, F
District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinals
Trinity 3, Littlestown 2, F
Delone Catholic 3, Schuylkill Valley 0, F
Lancaster Mennonite 3, Bermudian Springs 0, F
York Catholic 3, Middletown 0, F
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Capital Athletic Conference First Round
York 3, Frostburg State 2, F
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs