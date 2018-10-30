Buy Photo Central York vs West York during football action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Central York would win the game 38-14. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, Oct. 30. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Class 4-A Quarterfinals

South Western 3, Central York 0, F

Exeter 3, Dallastown 0, F

District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Dover 3, York Suburban 2, F

West York 3, Eastern York 0, F

District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinals

Trinity 3, Littlestown 2, F

Delone Catholic 3, Schuylkill Valley 0, F

Lancaster Mennonite 3, Bermudian Springs 0, F

York Catholic 3, Middletown 0, F

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Capital Athletic Conference First Round

York 3, Frostburg State 2, F