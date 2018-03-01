. (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

Following is Thursday's schedule of York-Adams sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 3 TOURNAMENT

Class 6-A Fifth-Place Game

Cedar Cliff 43, Dallastown 35, F

Class 5-A Third-Place Game

Twin Valley 48, Susquehannock 44, F

Class 5-A Seventh-Place Game

Palmyra 58, Spring Grove 36, F

Class 4-A Fifth-Place Game

Northern Lebanon 35, Kennard-Dale 22, F

Class 1-A Third-Place Game

Lancaster Country Day 52, Christian School of York 27, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 3 TOURNAMENT

Class 6-A Fifth-Place Game

Dallastown 64, Harrisburg 61, F

Class 5-A Championship

Milton Hershey 69, York 62, F

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York 8, Manchester 6, F