Following is Thursday's schedule of York-Adams sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
DISTRICT 3 TOURNAMENT
Class 6-A Fifth-Place Game
Cedar Cliff 43, Dallastown 35, F
Class 5-A Third-Place Game
Twin Valley 48, Susquehannock 44, F
Class 5-A Seventh-Place Game
Palmyra 58, Spring Grove 36, F
Class 4-A Fifth-Place Game
Northern Lebanon 35, Kennard-Dale 22, F
Class 1-A Third-Place Game
Lancaster Country Day 52, Christian School of York 27, F
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
DISTRICT 3 TOURNAMENT
Class 6-A Fifth-Place Game
Dallastown 64, Harrisburg 61, F
Class 5-A Championship
Milton Hershey 69, York 62, F
COLLEGE BASEBALL
York 8, Manchester 6, F
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs