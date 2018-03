. (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

Following is Wednesday's schedule of York-Adams sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 3 TOURNAMENT

Class 5-A Third-Place Game

Northeastern 64, Lower Dauphin 54, F

Class 5-A Ninth-Place Game

New Oxford 56, Shippensburg 38, F

Class 4-A Third-Place Game

Middletown 66, Kennard-Dale 56, F

Class 1-A Championship

York Country Day 61, Lancaster Country Day 54, F

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 3 TOURNAMENT

Class 6-A Championship

Central Dauphin 37, Central York 26, F

Class 3-A Championship

Trinity 62, York Catholic 57, F

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Clermont (Fla.) Tournament

York 7, Rose-Hulman 3, F

York 5, Alverno 1, F

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York 4, John Jay 0, F

Lancaster Bible College 16, Penn State York 1, F

Lancaster Bible College 17, Penn State York 2, F

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

York 9, Franklin & Marshall 4, F

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

Coastal Georgia 9, York 0, F

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

Coastal Georgia 8, York 1, F