Following is Tuesday's schedule of York-Adams sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 3 TOURNAMENT

Class 5-A Semifinal

Lower Dauphin 45, Susquehannock 32, F

Class 5-A Consolation

Solanco 53, Spring Grove 34, F

Class 4-A Consolation

Kennard-Dale 51, York Suburban 33, F

Class 3-A Consolation

Delone Catholic 48, Pequea Valley 47, F

Class 1-A Semifinal

Lebanon Catholic 68, Christian School of York 23, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 3 TOURNAMENT

Class 6-A Consolation

Dallastown 62, Cedar Crest 46, F

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

CLERMONT (FLA.) TOURNAMENT

York 9, Hanover 5, F

Adrian 3, York 2, F-9

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York 11, Johnson & Wales 2, F

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

York 8, Cabrini 1