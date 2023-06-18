Help keep Pa. kids safe this summer: Letter

Angela Liddle

Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance

Kids across Pennsylvania are celebrating the end of another school year, and the freedom of summer break. Their days are no longer filled with homework and tests, but with figuring out what to do with the days before school resumes. It’s a time of joy and wonder, but it also raises concerns for their safety. It falls on all of us — parents, guardians, neighbors and community members — to make sure that we’re doing all we can to create safe, secure environments where our youngest can thrive and make unforgettable summer memories.

The safety of all children is paramount. After a child dies from abuse or neglect, community members and neighbors often ask themselves what they could have done to protect the child. That’s why my organization, the Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance, offers The Front Porch Project, a community-based prevention initiative based on the belief that all should become more aware of how to help protect children and support families in their own communities. By providing neighbors and community members with knowledge, training and encouragement, we are able to help them take an active role in preventing abuse and neglect before it occurs.

MORE:Experts debate safety of social media for children, teens

MORE:Trend toward loosening child-labor laws is a dangerous ploy to tamp down wages

Keeping kids safe doesn’t require one to babysit or to be responsible for a child’s daily well-being. All it takes is a bit of vigilance and knowing what to look for. If you’re a neighbor who’s concerned about children being left alone over the summer, you should establish a relationship with the parents and kids and get to know them. Then you can plan get-togethers, or ask the parents if it’s OK if their kids can join your family in activities for socialization. If you know of community programs for children, share them with parents in your neighborhood. But the most important thing you can do is to keep an eye out for the kids in your neighborhood while keeping open dialogues with parents and older children. If you see or suspect something amiss, you should contact ChildLine, which provides information, counseling and referral services for families and children, at 1 (800) 932-0313.

It’s understandable that, if you’re a parent, you may be worried about leaving your kids home during the day. But you can make this important decision by looking at a few key factors. Are your kids mature enough to be home alone? Are they comfortable with being home alone, or are they afraid to be without an adult? Do you live in a safe neighborhood? Do your kids know important information like addresses and phone numbers, and how to call for emergency help if needed? Do they obey rules and make good decisions? By answering these questions, you’ll be able to determine whether your children might be ready to stay home, or if someone else should be with them during the day.

Summer is supposed to be a time for happy memories covered in sunshine. Whether you’re a parent or a neighbor or just a concerned citizen, we all must do our part to keep Pennsylvania’s kids safe. If you’re interested in discovering more ways to keep kids safe, please check out The Front Porch Project at https://pafsa.org/the-front-porch-project.

— Angela Liddle is president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance.