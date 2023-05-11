York Suburban election: ‘No hidden agendas, no crazies, no nonsense’: Letter

Steve Wand

Spring Garden Township

Spring season is upon us and so are the school board primaries. So, as you think about your early plantings this week, please think about voting in the Tuesday May 16 primaries. Your vote will make a difference in the long-term quality of our York community and education of our children. I know, because my three young adults benefited greatly from York Suburban schools.

The York Suburban School Board primary has six excellent candidates this year, with diverse experience, nonpartisan behavior and strong homegrown values. No hidden agendas, no crazies, no nonsense.

The good candidate names to remember are:

Desai

Hesson

Robinson

SanMartin

Schroeder

Turner

Anyone other than the above candidates might not be the right candidate for York Suburban. If we want to maintain a top-notch school district, one of the best in Pennsylvania, and maintain academic excellence and smart fiscal governance, please vote for the six listed.

Your vote will make a long-term difference, especially when the primary elections weed out the good and not-so-good- candidates.