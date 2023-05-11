Jen Menges for district judge: Letter

Cushla Srour

West Manchester Township

I am proud to support Jen Menges for Magisterial District Judge in West Manchester Township. For the past 16 years Jen has been a trusted leader for the courts in York County, and in that role she has served our community well. She is the only candidate for this office who has practical experience in all facets of the day-to-day operations of the district court.

In 2015, Jen became a graduate of the Institute of Court Management, a distinction fewer than 1,500 people worldwide have achieved. During the process of becoming an ICM Court Fellow, Jen identified and corrected delays in court processes between the district courts and the Court of Common Pleas, which resulted in more effective due process for defendants and victims of crime. From developing court policy to applying technology solutions to improve efficiency and lower costs, Jen will bring the exact skill set needed to run a district office. She is committed to the highest level of personal integrity and to the interests of justice and public safety.

On Tuesday, May 16, please join me in voting for Jen Menges for Magisterial District Judge in West Manchester Township.

