Don’t fall for lies and scare tactics: Letter

York Dispatch

The school board is about our children, students, teachers and staff. It’s not about politics and agendas, which is why the school board director race has always been nonpartisan. Republicans and Democrats have always cross-filed to run on both party ballots when running for school board, as it is part of the election process.

The truth is so important so please do your own research on all of the candidates and do not willingly accept falsehoods, scare tactics, hyperbole and outright lies from candidates. Ask questions. Our children, education, educators and our community are too important and valuable.

Speak with your friends and family members as well about the best candidates so they are not easily fooled by deceitful, lying candidates. Remember it is about what is best for the students. You must be registered as a Republican or Democrat to vote in the primary election. Vote in the primary election on Tuesday, May 16, to determine the best candidates to move to the November election. For more information and to find the candidates running in your district, go to: https://yorkcountypa.gov/965/CandidatesRunning-for-Office