Planned Parenthood Keystone will be 'relentless' in protecting abortion rights in Pa.

Melissa Reed

Planned Parenthood Keystone

The abortion rights established by Roe v. Wade 50 years ago were stolen from us last year. In what would be the 50th anniversary of Roe, Jan. 22 is now a day of remembrance for what was lost.

Now we must reimagine what is possible. One in three women no longer have access to abortion in their state. Pennsylvania remains an access state for millions of pregnant people. We are facing a national crisis: 18 states have eliminated all or some abortions.

But a better, more equitable future is ours and together we’ll build it. Planned Parenthood Keystone is the largest Planned Parenthood affiliate in the state, covering 37 counties, and more than 30,000 people depend on us for expert sexual and reproductive health care. Today, and every day, Planned Parenthood Keystone unequivocally affirms our commitment to abortion as vital health care and the right of people to control their bodies, families and futures.

In a state that is the literal keystone of American democracy, we will always fight for the rights of our patients. Make no mistake — we will be relentless in our quest to protect and expand abortion care in Pennsylvania. I hope you will recommit yourselves to the movement with us because this vision is possible. Visit ppkeystone.org to take action.

— Melissa Reed is president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone.