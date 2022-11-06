Vote for Democracy. Elect new voices for York County: Letter

Tanya Dozier

Shrewsbury

York County has had one voice representing its residents for a very long time. That voice has been representing some of its constituents, but not all constituents, and it is time for change. Since 2016, that one voice now represents even fewer members of York County. That voice echoes what is going on nationally and does not support the needs of the constituents in Pennsylvania and in York County. We are who they are supposed to represent in Harrisburg and in Washington, DC.

Many Pennsylvania political voices from that one voice party supported the known lie that the 2020 election was stolen and contributed to the Stop the Steal Rally and insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, that ended in violence. Sadly, not one of them will publicly admit they falsely went against democracy and incited violence on Jan. 6. A day that many of us will never forget.

The leadership, morals, values and integrity of the current voice has been compromised and doesn’t represent who York County is and the best that York County is striving to be. It is time for new voices representing York, for new representation, to have local meetings and dialogue with our representatives, for email responses that address the actual questions asked, for property tax relief, especially for seniors, and for representatives who will do their job and work hard for the people of York County. On Nov. 8, vote for new voices, vote for Democracy.

Vocabulary of voting: A glossary guide to the 2022 midterms

Election 2022: What to know before you vote in York County

Elections officials could be counting 1.4M mail-in ballots. What does that mean?