Biden has delivered. Elect more Democrats: Letter

Ryan Supler

York City

Voting matters. Democratic President Joe Biden has delivered for the American people, and here are some of the accomplishments:

Signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act

Improved healthcare for veterans

Signed the CHIPS and Science Act

Took historic action to address the gun violence epidemic

Restored American leadership on the world stage

Ended America’s longest war

Took action to address gender based violence

Signed the American Rescue Plan Act

Led the biggest year of American job growth in history

Led lowest level of unemployment in 50 years

Took action to combat COVID-19

Passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Took action to combat the climate crisis and reduce emissions

Expanded health care to millions of Americans

Led historic deficit reductions

Nominated and confirmed historic judicial nominees

Took steps to increase the future of ‘Made in America’

More is possible by voting for Democrats to the U.S. Senate and House.

For state government, the last time Democrats had control of the state House was in 2010, and the state Senate was in 1993. The only backstop to reactionary policies was/is Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. Sadly, he is term limited. This is why it is imperative to elect Democrats for governor, and to the state Legislature.

Further driving the need for Democratic control was the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the Jan. 6th Attacks. It is critical to elect Democratic leaders to protect and enshrine into law the meaning of Roe v. Wade. Importantly, what role did some Pennsylvania Republican leaders play in the Jan. 6 attacks? They shouldn’t be rewarded electorally.

Get out and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

