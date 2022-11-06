Biden has delivered. Elect more Democrats: Letter
Voting matters. Democratic President Joe Biden has delivered for the American people, and here are some of the accomplishments:
- Signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act
- Improved healthcare for veterans
- Signed the CHIPS and Science Act
- Took historic action to address the gun violence epidemic
- Restored American leadership on the world stage
- Ended America’s longest war
- Took action to address gender based violence
- Signed the American Rescue Plan Act
- Led the biggest year of American job growth in history
- Led lowest level of unemployment in 50 years
- Took action to combat COVID-19
- Passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
- Took action to combat the climate crisis and reduce emissions
- Expanded health care to millions of Americans
- Led historic deficit reductions
- Nominated and confirmed historic judicial nominees
- Took steps to increase the future of ‘Made in America’
More is possible by voting for Democrats to the U.S. Senate and House.
For state government, the last time Democrats had control of the state House was in 2010, and the state Senate was in 1993. The only backstop to reactionary policies was/is Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. Sadly, he is term limited. This is why it is imperative to elect Democrats for governor, and to the state Legislature.
Further driving the need for Democratic control was the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the Jan. 6th Attacks. It is critical to elect Democratic leaders to protect and enshrine into law the meaning of Roe v. Wade. Importantly, what role did some Pennsylvania Republican leaders play in the Jan. 6 attacks? They shouldn’t be rewarded electorally.
Get out and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
