Please do not re-elect Benedict Arnold to Pa.'s 10th Congressional District

Steve Wand

York County

Imagine: One morning you wake up and find that your home was almost sold at a sheriff sale – without your knowledge, without notice – because someone “said” you didn’t pay your taxes. You also saw a mob show up at the courthouse to demand that properties be sold without the normal legal due process. And then later you find out that someone tried to replace the sheriff overnight, to facilitate this bogus effort.

Well, this is analogous to what Scott Perry did to us and our rights in the last election.

Our county loves to vote red, but we can’t this time. If we believe in honesty and integrity, we need to un-elect Benedict Arnold, Perry, as our congressman. Please Vote for anyone else. Vote for Daniels. Vote for an independent. Anyone else. But please do not vote for Perry.

Poll shows Shamaine Daniels leading U.S. Rep. Scott Perry. Could it really happen?

Scott Perry's alleged pardon request renews calls for criminal probe

Scott Perry says he hasn't heard from FBI since phone seizure

Scott Perry says he's 'not a target' amid reports of more Pa. GOP subpoenas

Are Jan. 6 investigators hot on the trail of 'all the president's people'?

In battle over Scott Perry's phone data, media asks judge to make documents public

We need honest and decent representation in Congress, not someone who conspired to say you didn’t pay your taxes and angled to replace the sheriff and try to steal your home. If this were the year 1780, Scott Perry would claim he’s a Patriot while secretly working for the British, not the American Colonies, and undermining his leader, George Washington.

I know it’s very hard to not to vote red. We need tough love in November.

Please, for heaven’s sake, vote responsibly. Un-Elect Benedict Arnold/Scott Perry.