Don't give Fetterman a pass on Nov. 8

Russell Brown

Fairview Township

We know that John Fetterman has not worked a day in his life and was supported by his parents until he was almost 50 years old. Now, he's supported by the media, who refuse to ask him any questions about his health and his refusal to debate Dr. Oz repeatedly.

John Fetterman suffered a massive stroke months ago, and we still have no idea if he is well enough to serve as our next senator. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette called for both John Fetterman and Dr. Oz to release their medical records ahead of the election to be transparent with voters. Dr. Oz released his medical records, and John Fetterman did not. Instead, John Fetterman went on social media and complained about Dr. Oz bullying him about his health.

Mr. Fetterman, no one is bullying you; we just want answers. As the people you would represent in Washington, we deserve those answers. We deserve answers during debates, plural, and we deserve them through live interviews with the media. The press should not get away with giving John Fetterman a pass for not sharing his medical records. I hope that Pennsylvanians do not give him a pass on Nov. 8.

Oz built a reputation as a surgeon but made a fortune as a salesman

Fetterman's doctor says he's recovering well from May stroke

John Fetterman’s performance was center stage in lone Pa. Senate debate against Mehmet Oz

In home stretch, Fetterman highlights local roots as Oz leans on reputation