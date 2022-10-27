Scott Perry is no Todd Platts: Letter

Porter Hedge

I miss Todd Platts.

For those of you who haven’t been around as long as I have, Platts was York County’s Republican representative in Congress from 2001 to 2013. It was Platts’ self-imposed term limits that allowed current Republican Rep. Scott Perry to come into office. While I didn’t always agree with how Platts voted, I felt he was voting with integrity and with the best interests of all of his constituents in mind.

This is certainly not the case with Perry, even though his district is made up of 205,000 Democratic voters and 232,000 Republican voters. Perry’s voting record is extremely far right. The Lugar Center and Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy have produced a nonpartisan ranking of how often each member of Congress works across party lines. Their study ranked Perry 419th out of 435 members of Congress.

Platts had a record of working across the aisle with his Democratic colleagues to solve our nation's problems. He had a genuine respect for bipartisanship. In fact, I remember he used to stake out an aisle seat in the State of the Union Addresses to shake then President Barack Obama’s hand.

Perry on the other hand has expressed no interest in working across the aisle, referring to Democrats as “Nazis” last year.

His sole purpose in Congress seems to be to obstruct. He offers no solutions, only criticism of those working to solve problems. I remember the fundraisers held by Platts and his folks, raising money in small donations from district residents at events like movie showings and baseball games. Perry gets most of his money from PACs – untraceable special interest money.

I felt that Platts made decisions based on facts and data, not conspiracy theories, upon which Perry seems to base his decisions.

I miss Todd Platts.