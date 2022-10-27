I would like my reputable GOP back: Letter

Rhoda Kingston

East Manchester Township

A longtime conservative, I am appalled that our wonderful Republican Party has been hijacked by the radical right, people who lie and threaten and subvert our laws.

Talk to a black police officer on duty at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, who was manhandled by the mob yelling, “Kill the (n-word)! Kill the (n-word) with his own gun!” It brings to mind a long-ago mob yelling, “Crucify Him! Crucify Him!”

What is astounding is that these are the people claiming the Democrats are “soft on crime.”

In the past, the U.S. has frequently sent teams to Third World countries to ensure their elections were fair and honest. After many checks and expensive counts and recounts, it has been determined that our 2020 election was completely fair and correct, but we have politicians running for office who support the lie by a poor loser that results were manipulated.

If someone lies to me, I do not trust anything he says. Who would?

Along with many of the people I know, we would like to get our reputable Republican Party back. Help.