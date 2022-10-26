Radicals on the ballot, and they’re not Democrats: Letter

David Wenger

Harrisburg

If you’ve recently seen any ads from Republican Congressman Scott Perry or his fellow Republican candidates, you’ve undoubtedly heard references to the “radical left” and the Democrats’ “radical socialist agenda.”

Social Security and Medicare are just too “radical and socialist” for the modern-day GOP. Such programs, however, have long been a hallmark of our social contract, and have served as a well-earned support for millions of Americans for decades. In fact, they’re relied upon by many of the same people Republicans count on for votes.

Prominent Republican senators, such as Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin are saying the formerly unthinkable out loud: That these programs should be discretionary — if there’s money left after giving another massive tax cut to big corporations and billionaires, perhaps they’ll agree to fund them. Don’t let the GOP fool you: Democrats are not “radical” or “socialist.” It’s the GOP that’s pursuing a radical agenda, one that will diminish regular Americans’ rights — to vote, to speak and to make the most intimate choices about how to live their lives.

The Republican Party claims to stand for freedom and liberty, but even as it does that, cynical leaders like Doug Mastriano, Mehmet Oz and Scott Perry mock those cherished American rights by scheming to take them away from us. Protect our democracy, our freedom and our children’s future by electing Democrats like Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman and Shamaine Daniels on Nov. 8.