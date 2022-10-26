No support for dangerous, disloyal characters: Letter

Byron Borger

Dallastown

I have long been an independent voter, not loyal to any political party but eager to endorse candidates of character whose principles I value. I'm always eager to admit that good people can disagree about political matters. Even when we disagree seriously, we can remain friends and good neighbors.

Still, I must admit to feeling a serious dis-ease when I see locals sporting signs for candidates Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz. Both have connections to one of the most egregiously dishonest political campaigns in contemporary American history. Mastriano was deeply involved in then-President Trump's "stop the steal" nonsense that led to bloody hand-to-hand combat at the U.S. Capitol.

Most outside spending has clear aim: Defeat Doug Mastriano

In home stretch, Fetterman highlights local roots as Oz leans on reputation

Candidates, parties organize get-out-the-vote push in York County

To think that these rebels used the American flag as a spear to stab police officers, ripped off the gas mask of a fallen officer and sprayed him with toxic bear spray, that many yelled a chant to execute the vice president — it is all just so surreal. Dr. Oz may not have been as directly involved in that deadly uprising, but he has taken endorsements from Trump. That tells you what you most need to know about his principles and his character. I simply cannot understand how any good American — let alone a person guided by religious faith — could have anything to do with these despicable characters.Being in league with a president who lies and lies and instigated rebels to ransack our Capitol is a bridge too far. I beg of my fellow citizens to distance yourselves from this awful stuff. You should not support those who failed, when it mattered most, to say "no" to Donald Trump. I invite you to ponder your deepest values and take down those signs. Lament your leaders' complicity if you must, but do not support these dangerous and disloyal candidates.