Mike Jones a 'different kind of politician'

Jen Henkel

New Freedom

In the aftermath of a pandemic response botched by Democrat governors across the country and the current administration stands Mike Jones, a man known for his stalwart defiance of Tom Wolf and his abusive lockdowns. Representative Jones supported small businesses long before COVID or lockdowns, and later defended them against Gov. Wolf’s overreach by passing legislation which limited the governor's emergency powers. Mike Jones understood then, as is perfectly evident now, the crushing burden such lockdown measures placed upon small business owners and their employees. With the COVID lockdowns over, he’s maintained his tradition of visiting and promoting local businesses.

But it isn’t just small business owners and their employees who support Jones. Parents of children struggling with learning loss and mental health issues from prolonged isolation and masking, family members of deceased loved ones unable to attend funerals, everyday people limited in gatherings of celebration ranging from birthdays to holidays, and like-minded individuals restricted from rallying for causes outside of hypocritically protected Democrat ideologies. All these groups support this defender of our right to assemble for school, work, and the pursuit of happiness.

Beyond his opposition to these wanton intrusions, what is his appeal to many? He embodies the principles and practices they find important while arguing for the policies and measures that matter most. He’s honored his pledge not to take a pension. He supports strict term limits, and his own personal policy is to refuse gifts from lobbyists, ensuring political integrity. Jones is staunchly pro-life and commited to supporting pro-life policies. Unlike so many politicians, he and his wife have lived their values by adopting four children.

Mike Jones is a different kind of politician, bold in his resistance against tyranny, committed in his promotion of local businesses, and adamant in his protections of children born and unborn.

