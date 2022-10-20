History repeating? Housing foreclosures creeping up in York County
York Dispatch election letters policy

Pennsylvania's General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. In anticipation of a flood of election-related letters to the editor, we'd like to note our policy on election letters: 

Letters should be no longer than 300 words. They will be published in the order they are received, as space permits. However if a reader submits more than one, the second letter will be published as space permits after other readers' first letters are printed.

We will not accept election letters after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.

We will try to print all letters, however if space doesn't permit us to do so some letters might only be published online.

Letters should be emailed to letters@yorkdispatch.com.