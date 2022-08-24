Send traitorous scofflaw packing in Pennsylvania's 10th District: Letter

Mark E. Counsman

Camp Hill

Scott Perry, give me a call.

Oh, that’s right, the FBI has your phone.

Driving on Carlisle Road outside of Dillsburg, I saw several signs (Scott Perry for Congress). They depict him as a “businessman, soldier and leader.”

What I noticed missing was “insurrectionist.” Scott Perry is knee deep in the plot to overthrow our government and the election of 2020.

Based on conspiracy theories and misguided information, he was willingly ready to stop the certification of the vote and the will of the American people.

Come this November I can only pray that his constituents see him for what he really is, un-American.

For those who are truly God-fearing people, I pray that you see through the sham perpetrated by Perry and his compadres.

Make your decision to vote for a candidate whose purpose is in the best interest of Pennsylvanians and not for a traitorous scofflaw.