Rodkey is hands down best choice in 93rd District: Letter

Mary Barnes

Springfield Township

Thank goodness I have a choice. Not all York County residents do. But in my 93rd State House District I’ll be able to choose between Chris Rodkey and Mike Jones on Election Day. I can choose between a defender of free and fair elections and the sanctity of the right to vote or a 2020 election denier (who, by the way, didn’t question his own election result), and is someone who’s actually trying to suppress voting rights, like getting rid of mail-in balloting.

I can choose between someone who has pledged to meet with his constituents regularly or an incumbent who has been AWOL. I know Chris, by his nature, will actively participate in Harrisburg while I lament Mike Jones’s noted absences there, attending FreePa (a hub of extremist false information) or Stop The Steal events instead.

I’ve seen Chris working inside as a judge of elections at the polls while, with outside money, Mr. Jones was supporting extremist candidates in the primaries who challenged local, longstanding Republican legislators.

This isn’t a hard choice, it’s a clear one. Hands down I’ll support Pastor Rodkey and urge all my neighbors and beyond in the 93rd District, whatever their affiliation, to do the same. I prefer being represented rather than being dismissed. I prefer my House member in Harrisburg to be pro-Democracy rather than one who, by his actions, shows he disdains Democracy, feels it is simply overrated.

More:Progressive York County pastor launches state House campaign

More:GOP punishes York County lawmaker