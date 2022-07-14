Scott Perry doesn't deserve a pardon from voters

Diane Phillips

Dillsburg

“A baseless, soulless lie”? You bet! I am not talking about Scott Perry’s response to his alleged request for a presidential pardon. I am talking about Perry’s record as our congressman. Perry has done much to undermine our votes and our democracy.

Baseless? Perry has made plenty of absurd, baseless statements. How about his support of the Big Lie — that the election was rigged against Trump and not the result of legally cast votes repeatedly confirmed by court cases and recounts? That the Italian government worked with the CIA to use satellites to electronically change election results? That he wasn’t really involved in attempting a last-minute shake-up of the Justice Department to challenge the election?

Soulless? Perry dishonored Pennsylvania voters on the House floor by urging his colleagues to vote against Pennsylvania electors on Jan. 6, 2021. Perry dishonored the Capitol Police — some of whom died and many of whom were injured during the violent, extremist attack on our U.S. Capitol — by voting against awarding them the Congressional Gold Medal. He was one of only a few ungrateful lawmakers to do that.

As chair of the extremist House Freedom (from reality) Caucus, Perry has spread lies and disinformation to try to gaslight us, his constituents. He is an expert in conspiracy theories. It’s time to look at his baseless, soulless record and vote him out of office in November. He does not deserve a pardon from voters.

Diane Phillips

Dillsburg