'Do the right thing': Scott Perry's staffers should tell Jan. 6 committee what they know

Porter Hedge

York

The Republicans testifying under oath about the attempt to subvert our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021, are to be commended. Turns out there are many Republicans out there doing the right thing. My hope is that some in Scott Perry’s office will tell the bipartisan committee what they know about his role in the attempt to steal the 2020 election.

‘Thank you’ to Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. She testified under oath that Perry and others asked Trump for a pardon. Scott Perry, of course, denies this, calling it a “soulless lie,” but refuses to be sworn in and repeat it under oath. It’s a crime to lie under oath. Scott Perry proclaims his innocence but a pardon request suggests guilt.

So, this letter is directed to the staffers in Scott Perry’s office who hopefully pledged allegiance to our nation and not to a false patriot who pulls out a copy of the Constitution every chance he gets and declares he’s there to defend it while simultaneously acting to undermine it. Our Constitution is more than a prop to be used for a 15 second sound bite to pander for votes.

Now is your chance to come forward and do the right thing, tell the committee what you know. Rep. Liz Cheney remarks in the first committee hearing were a powerful reminder: “In our country, we don’t swear an oath to an individual, or a political party. We take our oath to defend the United States Constitution. And that oath must mean something. Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”