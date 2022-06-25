The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade hurts us all

Planned Parenthood Keystone’s York Advisory Group

The Supreme Court has taken away the right to abortion for our communities, and it affects all of us. The court has dismantled nearly 50 years of precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that protects a person’s constitutional right to privacy in choosing abortion.

This ruling will not only take away millions of people’s right to access abortion, but it sets the stage to destroy the rights of all of us to control our own bodies and make our own personal health care decisions.

As active members of our communities and advocates for reproductive freedom, we are disheartened and outraged. While abortion will remain legal in Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court has given state politicians free rein to legislate the bodies and futures of pregnant people across the United States.

Our group of advocates, and others like us, will not back down in this moment. The stakes we are up against make us more committed than ever to ensure access to abortion care for all. We believe that no politicians, no bans, and no judges should have the authority to block our personal medical decisions.

Everyone’s body is their own — and theirs alone.

Linda Hengst

Linda Seligson

Beth Gill-MacDonald

Erica Townes

Harriet Darling

Donna Pullo

Betsy Buckingham

Jenny Englerth