'Staunch supporter' of Second Amendment urges this new restriction

Jessica M. Eckard

North Hopewell Township

After this most recent massacre, I often hear people ask, "Why is this happening now? We've always had guns."

Yes, growing up in the 1940s, '50s, and early '60s, a "coming of age" gift for a 14-year-old boy would be his first .22 rifle, given to him by his father, along with a strict responsibility lecture. A teen boy could go hunting in the early morning, then go directly to school and place his rifle in his locker. Never was there a word said, even in jest, about shooting a human being.

John Adams said, (to paraphrase), "This Constitution is made for a moral and religious people, lest no peoples should be allowed this much freedom."

Sadly, our nation is no longer "moral and religious" and a personal code of conduct is not being instilled in our society, especially lacking in our youths. Fifty-plus years of fatherless homes has taken its toll. More tyrannical laws must step in to fill the moral void as government struggles to keep some semblance of order.

I am a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment and I am aware of the "slippery slope' concerning our rights, but I think that due to these cultural changes, no one should own a firearm until age 21. Today's youth are simply too immature and most have no moral code to restrain them.

Science has shown that the frontal lobe of the brain is not fully developed until age 21 to 25, and this is the part that quells impulsive behavior and can foresee the consequences of one's actions. In keeping with the 10th Amendment, each individual state should enact these age limits.

