She wants to accompany conservative lawmakers to their doctors' appointments

Barbara J. Pearce

Monroe Township

I’ve written to Scott Perry, my U.S. representative; Mike Regan, my state senator; Dawn Keefer, my state representative; and others asking each to let me know when their next medical appointments are so that I can accompany them and provide my input on their health care.

They are all anti-abortion, though they may call themselves “pro-life,” and they’re having an impact on my and other of their constituents’ health care. I have received no responses nor even acknowledgement of my request.

