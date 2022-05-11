Supler for State Committee on May 17

Ryan Roy Supler

York City

A largely ignored race for May 17’s Primary, State Committee, is the governing body of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. York County was allotted six seats, to be made up of three females and three males — the gender balancing was to remedy a historical inequity for women. Members are volunteers who vote on party leadership, craft policy, hold nominating/recommendation conventions and help organize voters.

First elected to State Committee in 2018, Ryan Roy Supler was the only Young Dem running. Mr. Supler joined multiple caucuses, constituency groups, and was the sole York County member appointed to the Bylaws Committee. Mr. Supler is 34, a York homeowner in the northeast neighborhood, earned a Master’s of Science from American Public University, and recently wrapped up a mission with Children’s Aid Society assisting with the winter needs of York’s unsheltered population. Mr. Supler stays active in the community by volunteering through nonprofits, engaging in government meetings, working on boards, and serving the county election’s department in various election day support roles. Thanks to the voters, Mr. Supler won the Primary for York County Treasurer in 2019, PA-10 DNC Delegate for Biden in 2020, and Judge of Elections for York City 12-1 in 2021. Keep the focus on where the need is, and vote to reelect Mr. Supler.

More:Pa. Election Day 2022: A complete guide to the May 17 primary

More:Why Pa. has closed primaries — and the push to change that

Lastly, it’s critical Democrats conduct a write-in campaign for Precinct Committee Man/Woman — this role votes on the next chair, vice chair, secretary, and treasurer of the local party after the Primary. Abysmally, only 44 people successfully petitioned to appear on the ballot out of 322 available seats, no people of color made the ballot in York City, and there won’t be anyone listed in Hanover Borough. To be a community-engaging party, a new direction is needed.