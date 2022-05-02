'Ridiculous' reason to remove mayor

Lawrence Goldman

York Township

I recently read a report in The York Dispatch that stated 18 people have signed on to a lawsuit requesting York City Mayor Michael Helfrich be removed from office because he failed to take his oath of office in a timely manner.

Ridiculous.

“An over-reliance on rules and regulations chips away at our common sense." This is one of my favorite quotes, mainly, because I claim its origination.

If you want to try to remove the mayor because of deficient character, I'll be the first signer of such a petition.

However, you can't remove a mayor who has been in office for over four years on a technicality. As written previously: Ridiculous.

More:Lawsuit filed to remove Michael Helfrich as York City's mayor over oath

More:Oath of office lawsuit: York City Council won't let solicitor defend mayor in hearing

More:Dear York City officials: Quit the oath of office malarkey and govern