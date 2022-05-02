Make health care profession great again

Emily Warner

Hopewell Township

Working in health care used to be a noble, rewarding accomplishment to boast about. I worked hard to earn the title of a registered nurse. So much, that I am currently studying to be a nurse practitioner at Millersville University.

Over the last few years, working in health care has become questionable. Amidst a pandemic, baby boomers aging, and health care change (due to politics), there is an exponential increase in patient numbers. The demand for workers in health care is therefore a lot higher.

Even though the demand for health care workers is higher, expectations are more and patients are coming in more critically sick, health care workers are continuing to be paid as we were prior. There is no incentive to stay within the field. There are jobs far less stressful and demanding that make just as much hourly or more than health care workers.

Health care workers are burning out, feeling unappreciated and are quitting the field altogether. This makes those, including myself as a registered nurse, working in the field even worse. Unfortunately, with society the way it is, financial responsibilities and living does not change. We must still pay bills and make purchases.

Living in society is becoming way more expensive and working for an income is a must. For most, leaving their health care jobs is not an option. How can we fix this? How can we recruit more health care workers and lower overall costs?