Voting reform: Do these things to end gerrymandering

David Y. Norris

Mount Wolf

I am writing with what I believe to be a fairly simple solution to the ongoing juvenile juxtapositioning by our elected representatives in their endless game of gerrymandering. I am pretty sure they will not be swayed by this argument since they are more interested in either maintaining or seeking whatever political power base they think they have, than they are in working for the general population they are elected to serve.

Here is my proposition: Remove party affiliation from voter registration records. People are either registered to participate in the democratic process of voting or they are not.

Current records would have party affiliation removed, and new registrants would be relieved of choosing such an affiliation. If that were done, districts could more easily be defined simply by numbers of registered voters, without regard for their political party affiliation, and every registered voter would be eligible to vote in every election, primary and general.

More:Grove, other GOP lawmakers push for more control of redistricting

More:What makes a map fair? Here’s what we learned during Pa.’s redistricting

More:Fringe theory cited in Pa. redistricting case could give legislatures unchecked election power

The second element in my proposition is that every candidate running for office would have to declare a single party affiliation as a guide to those who choose to vote: cross-filing would be prohibited. As a corollary, candidates would be able to declare only their own qualifications for office and be restricted from attacking other candidates.

The third and final element in this proposition is that voting, as well as voter registration, should be made easier rather than more difficult. I believe this would encourage more of us to participate in this fundamental practice of participating democracy.