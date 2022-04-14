Still time to request your mail-in ballot (and yes, it is legal)

Marjorie Creamer

Mechanicsburg

It is still legal to vote by mail in Pennsylvania, and your vote will count.

Be sure to mail in your application to vote by mail as soon as possible. If you previously voted by mail and have not received your current application, contact the York County Administrative Center (28 E. Market St., York, PA 17401) or go online to request a mail-in ballot (VOTE.pa). The deadline to request a mail in ballot is May 10, 2022.

Act 77 giving us the ability to vote by mail is being challenged and is in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The mail-in measure is in place now. It is currently fine to vote by mail. The court will rule whether this right will be continued in Pennsylvania. So pay attention to the news. If it is important to you to vote by mail, get the request in. But the most important thing is to vote. It is our responsibility.

About 2.6 million voters chose to use mail in ballots in the 2020 presidential election. Mail in voting has given many more people access to make their choices. Make your request for a mail in ballot now and mail it in as soon as possible.