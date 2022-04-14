Out-of-touch Senate in the dark on Daylight Savings Time vote

William Miller

Jacobus

It is not often that I agree with your editorials, but in this case I completely agree with you. Your stance against moving to permanent daylight saving time is spot on.

Standard time should be made permanent. Our out of touch Senate got it all wrong. I guess they don’t have children who will now have to stand out at their bus stops in the dark nor do they understand that there is no more daylight in Daylight Saving Time versus Standard time.

We can only hope that the House of Representatives has more common sense (not holding my breath for that one though). But kudos to you for your excellent editorial.

