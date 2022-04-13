Putin must appreciate Rep. Scott Perry's support

Porter Hedge

York

Thank you to The York Dispatch for your editorial “With more nays, Scott Perry fails his district again.” You hit the nail on the head with that one.

I went to Scott Perry’s Facebook page to see if he had reasoning for his no vote on a bill that, according to The Hill, would “direct President Biden to prepare a report on the government’s efforts to collect and examine evidence related to war crimes and other atrocities committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Scott Perry’s excuse for voting against this no-brainer bill was “what this bill said was we have to do it in the International Criminal Court.” This is blatantly false. You can read the text of the eight-page bill for yourself online. It makes no mention of the International Criminal Court anywhere in the bill.

Scott Perry, did you bother to read the bill? I did. You voted against a bill that would help hold Putin accountable for the atrocities being committed in the Ukraine. Whatever you based your poor decision on, Putin thanks you for your support. Your constituents deserve better.