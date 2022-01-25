York Suburban board member's op-ed anything but respectful: reader

Beth Talany Nelson

Casper, Wyoming

I read with interest the Jan. 20 letter from Mr. Richard Robinson.

While I am a firm supporter of the First Amendment of our U.S. Constitution, I would point out that it is also the right of those who voted Mr. Robinson into office to reconsider re-appointment to the York Suburban school board when his tenure is completed in 2023.

Mr. Robinson’s vitriolic language is a blatant expression of his low opinion of some of his constituents and smacks of a condescendence toward those whose opinions differ from his. His use of “with all due respect” is anything but respectful.

Additionally, I will mention he flouted the very confidence members of the York Suburban community have placed in his ability to represent all of them … albeit a fine, difficult line to walk.

Progress toward reconciliation between those whose opinions differ and a civil discourse to that end cannot be achieved by such as the unfortunate, embarrassing rant that made national news.

Hopefully the York Suburban community can come together to resolve issues using the school board as an effective and inclusive model.

— Beth Talany Nelson is a former York County resident who now lives in Casper, Wyoming.