York Suburban alum challenges school board member to debate over op-ed

John DeMasi

York Suburban Class of 1993

Although I don't currently live in the York Suburban School District, I graduated from the high school in 1993, and spent my entire formative years growing up at Indian Rock, the middle school, and later York Suburban High School, so you can imagine that school board member Richard Robinson's op-ed piece piqued my interest. I happened to have been taught in the district during some of those most frigid parts of the Cold War to which he alluded.

He made a number of claims that I thought should be investigated and explored further. I don't know anything about Mr. Robinson personally, and have never run across anything he has written or said before, so admittedly, I only have this one piece on which to create an impression.

He definitely is quite sure of his point of view, and he appears to be certain of his superiority over a number of his fellow citizens, although he wouldn't mention them by name.

As a district graduate, and member of the wider community, I would like to invite Mr. Robinson to have a public discussion on these topics. I can ask him about his op-ed, and he can respond and ask me anything he would like about how I approach the topics about which he chose to write.

I don't think Mr. Robinson would cower away from this because he had the courage to put out this statement in the public forum in print form where all could read it. I would hope that if he is so absolutely certain in his claims that he would relish the opportunity to explore them in greater depth, and share his thoughts to reinforce his ideas to the broader community.

So let's chat. I can start off by asking him about some of the claims he has made and allow him all the time he needs to support them. I can ask him if I am understanding his position properly, and then challenge him on anything that I find to be unclear.

As I mentioned previously, I have never spoken or communicated with him before, so I do not think that he has any disdain for me as he has expressed about whomever he was writing. I think we could have a constructive session, not only for him to expand on his points, but to also convince more people that what he is thinking is accurate, and that his statements are true.

I hope he could reach me through the newspaper and we can set something up.

— John DeMasi is a 1993 graduate of York Suburban High School who now resides in Drexel Hill, Pa.