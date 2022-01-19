America's political system is broken. These changes are needed

James Hooper

Lower Windsor Township

Our two-party system is broken. The Republican nominations are determined by the right-wing conservative base. The Democrat nominations are determined by the left-wing liberal base. The rest of us do not have a real say in the process. The results are gridlock at both the national and state level.

We need to establish open primaries so the best two candidates end up on the ballet. I believe all primaries financed by the taxpayer should be open to Independent voters. We need to elect people who are not tied to an ideology.

We have had multiple elections where the individual who got the most votes was not elected president. In addition, in the Gore vs. Bush election, the dispute ended up in the Supreme Court due to one state being too close to call. A second reform is for the Electoral College. States should not be allowed have winner-take-all electoral voters. The states should have to divide their electoral votes based on the votes cast for the various candidates.

We have people in office whose main objective is to get reelected. A third reform would be to limit elected officials to only two consecutive terms. They should have to leave office and then try to come back later. The good ones would be able to get back in office.

There is too much money in politics. It is so bad that the candidates use the excess money to fund attack ads that spread lies or half-truths about their opponent. This would require a constitutional amendment enabling Congress to pass laws controlling the political donations.

Remember, George Washington did not believe in political parties.