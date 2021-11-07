Thank you to York Suburban voters

Ellen Freireich, Steven Sullivan and Quintin Gee

York Suburban

As the top three winning candidates in the election for York Suburban School Board Directors, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to the residents of the district for their support.

The voters — either by mail ballot or in-person — chose non-partisan involvement over a political agenda. Our campaign was fully funded by local, individual contributions.

The residents voted to maintain York Suburban’s high standards and academic excellence which are clearly reflected in the District’s property values.

Thank you to the voters who chose to keep York Suburban strong.

More:Central York, after 'black eye' of book ban controversy, is the exception in a GOP-dominated election