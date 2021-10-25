Re-elect Vineeta Kushla to West York Area school board

Jeanne Herman

West Manchester Township

I am writing to express my absolute support of Vineeta Kushla for West York Area school board. I endorse Kushla not because she is a registered Republican, but rather because she is running on a substantiated platform that benefits students, families and taxpayers.

As the president of the West York Area school board, I directly work with Vineeta Kushla. She has proven herself to be an exemplary school board director who leads with integrity, civility, knowledge and sound judgment. I am most impressed with Kushla’s representative voice at the table. She makes informed decisions based upon prior preparation, conservative values, stakeholder input and fiscal restraint.

More:Local school boards emerge as hot races in November election

Kushla, a lifelong Republican, is your first choice on the ballot for West York Area school board. Regardless of party, she is a candidate of character who remains committed to safe schools, quality education, community involvement and no new taxes. Although resolute in her principles, Kushla understands the importance of communication and collaboration to get the results that matter to you.

A vote for Vineeta Kushla is a vote for a qualified school board director who will work diligently to balance the needs and wants of students and parents with those of the taxpayers. She will put the interests of students first, provide parents with a voice, and advocate for balanced budgets with no new taxation. Please join me and cast your vote for Vineeta Kushla on Nov. 2 for the West York Area school board.