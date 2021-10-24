Tom Harteis for district judge in York City

Ryan Supler

York City

Firstly, I want to say thank you to those who voted for and supported my run for York City Council. There is much work that needs completed, and I will continue to be a partner in that labor of love.

On Nov. 2, there will be two contested races in town: the mayor’s office, and the magisterial district judgeship (MDJ) for 19-1-01 (encompasses Wards 1, 7, and 12). As a homeowner in Ward 12, I would like to highlight our local judicial race. The MDJ is a six-year term as opposed to a four-year term for mayor.

I encourage my neighbors to cast their votes for Tom Harteis for district judge. He believes it’s time for a change. You may have met him, his family members or friends on Primary Election Day as they stood at each precinct campaigning for a Harteis win.

Some background information on Harteis: He attended McKinley, Hannah Penn, York Catholic High School and York College of Pennsylvania, where he earned a bachelor’s in political science. Harteis has over eight years paralegal experience and is state certified through 2023.

Lastly, to assist selecting in the competitive county and state races: I recommend only attorney Smith for Common Pleas and endorse Judges Dumas and Spurgeon for Commonwealth, Lane for Superior and McLaughlin for state Supreme Court. Be sure to choose education for those school board races.